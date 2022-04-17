Short Interest in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Declines By 26.4%

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 246,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec has a 12-month low of $42.70 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STN. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

