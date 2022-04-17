Short Interest in Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Grows By 36.8%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SAUHY has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,770.50.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $67.07. 82,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,464. Straumann has a 1-year low of $65.75 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51.

Straumann shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, April 28th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.