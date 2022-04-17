Short Interest in Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Expands By 42.3%

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. 2,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $16.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10.

Get Sumitomo Electric Industries alerts:

About Sumitomo Electric Industries (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.