Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Decreases By 30.9%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $35.31 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summer Infant in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

