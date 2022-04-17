Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Grows By 40.4%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 268,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 191,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

S&W Seed stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. The business had revenue of $12.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&W Seed by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in S&W Seed by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 336,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 40,850 shares during the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

