Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Declines By 26.4%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the March 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Friday. 799,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,339,578. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.69. Synthetic Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

