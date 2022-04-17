Short Interest in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Drops By 26.9%

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,141. TELUS has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

