Short Interest in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rises By 51.6%

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BNS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,403. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $59.05 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7884 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,207,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,079,460,000 after buying an additional 2,624,538 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 11,848,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,749,000 after purchasing an additional 6,203,008 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter worth about $760,634,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,978,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,943 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,702,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BNS. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

