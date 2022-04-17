Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Decreases By 27.3%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.92. 11,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of $33.41 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 900 ($11.73) to GBX 890 ($11.60) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($9.38) to GBX 730 ($9.51) in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $628.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

