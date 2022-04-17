Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Expands By 50.0%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TILCF opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Till Capital has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

