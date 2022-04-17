Short Interest in Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Grows By 47.6%

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
Shares of Tokyo Electron stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.69. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $149.47.
Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.
