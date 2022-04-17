Short Interest in Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Increases By 50.0%

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKGSY opened at $9.13 on Friday. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.18.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co, Ltd. produces, supplies, and sells city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. As of March 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 64,545 km pipeline network serving approximately 12.11 million customers. It also invests in venture companies and energy related venture capital funds; installs gas supply lines, water supply and drainage lines, air conditioning systems, and gas main and branch lines; checks safety of underground centers; inspects gas equipment construction; delivers liquefied petroleum gas (LPG); supplies hydrogen and gas; and installs hydrogen fuel cells.

