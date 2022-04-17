Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expands By 38.7%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $9,829,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.13 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

