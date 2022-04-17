Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 29.3%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,423.0 days.

OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. Ube Industries has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Ube Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

