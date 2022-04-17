Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Declines By 28.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $37.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VALN has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

