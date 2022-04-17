Short Interest in Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Decreases By 28.1%

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $30.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Veolia Environnement has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VEOEY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veolia Environnement currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

