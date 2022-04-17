Short Interest in Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Declines By 26.1%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,400 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41. The company has a market cap of $245.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $38,000.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 59,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $32,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,546,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,656 shares of company stock valued at $153,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 123.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

