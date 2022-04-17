Short Interest in Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Drops By 31.0%

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the March 15th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on VS. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Versus Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Versus Systems by 42.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 876,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Versus Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VS opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Versus Systems has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.

