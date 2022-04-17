Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Decreases By 28.0%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,871,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,597,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of VDAHF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Vinda International has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $3.06.
Vinda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
