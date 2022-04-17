Short Interest in Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Decreases By 28.0%

Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,871,000 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 2,597,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of VDAHF stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.83. Vinda International has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $3.06.

Get Vinda International alerts:

Vinda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers tissues under the Tempo, Vinda, and TORK brand names; incontinence products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.