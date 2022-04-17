Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases By 51.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 233,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (Get Rating)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
