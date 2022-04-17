Short Interest in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Increases By 51.6%

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NCZ stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 233,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $5.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 237,607 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,172,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 214,606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,299,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 247,758 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 26.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 260,120 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

