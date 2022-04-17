Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 30.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.95. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 14.38 and a 1 year high of 29.46.
Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volkswagen (VWAPY)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.