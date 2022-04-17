Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Decreases By 30.6%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at 16.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is 19.95. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of 14.38 and a 1 year high of 29.46.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

