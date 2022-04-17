Short Interest in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Rises By 45.8%

Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,410,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the March 15th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 20.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of VLTA stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.79. 68,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,622. Volta has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Get Volta alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Volta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,595,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Volta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the third quarter valued at $3,242,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLTA. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Volta from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lowered Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Volta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Volta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.