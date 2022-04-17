Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Grows By 43.7%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,816. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.85. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $13.93.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
