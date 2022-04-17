Short Interest in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Drops By 25.9%

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 4,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WAB stock opened at $89.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.30 and a 1 year high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WAB. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

