Short Interest in Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Rises By 47.1%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.1% from the March 15th total of 700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 9.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 103,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.15.

NYSE XPOF opened at $22.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. Xponential Fitness has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.