Short Interest in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) Decreases By 29.0%

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,300 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 220,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YTEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of YTEN opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Yield10 Bioscience has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.85.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,796.58% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.