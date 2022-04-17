Short Interest in Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Rises By 40.4%

Zosano Pharma Co. (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 6,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ZSAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Zosano Pharma in the second quarter worth $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 263.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZSAN opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.98. Zosano Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.03.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $0.35. Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zosano Pharma will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

