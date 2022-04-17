Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Short Interest Up 41.1% in March

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,300 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the March 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SIEB opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,439 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

