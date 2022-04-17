Signature Bank (SBNY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signature Bank to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $265.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.04. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $216.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $510,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,897,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

