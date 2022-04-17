Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

SBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $40.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

