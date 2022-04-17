Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.88.
SBTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.82. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $40.10.
Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
