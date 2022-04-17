Silvergate Capital (SI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Silvergate Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $118.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.39. Silvergate Capital has a 52 week low of $80.78 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.30.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

