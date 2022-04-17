Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives $60.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $50.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 over the last three months. 23.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 62,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,223,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 695,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,593,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,948,000 after purchasing an additional 219,631 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 882,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,017,000 after acquiring an additional 135,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

