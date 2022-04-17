Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Short Interest Update

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the March 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 527,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

OMIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 549,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 51.57 and a quick ratio of 51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.