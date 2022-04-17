SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE SITE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.00. 377,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,756. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 69,522 shares of company stock worth $11,806,921 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,495,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,392,000 after buying an additional 180,928 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

