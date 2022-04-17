Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.77 Million

Equities analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $118.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. Six Flags Entertainment reported sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $81,453,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,283,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after purchasing an additional 981,131 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $30,040,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. 936,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

