Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SLHG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skylight Health Group stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. Skylight Health Group has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

