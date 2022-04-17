Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLHG. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Skylight Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skylight Health Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 168,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 32,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.