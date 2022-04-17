Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Receives $5.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.
Several research firms have recently commented on SLHG. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.92. Skylight Health Group has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $6.25.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
