SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.15 Million

Equities analysts expect SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) to post sales of $369.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.79 million to $391.50 million. SLM posted sales of $331.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SLM.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

SLM opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.68%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in SLM by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,550,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in SLM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 85,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $54,917,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLM (SLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.