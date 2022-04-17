Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMKG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

