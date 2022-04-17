Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Down 26.0% in March

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SMKG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 46,467 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
