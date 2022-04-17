Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives GBX 1,693.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,693.40 ($22.07).

SN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($18.79) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($23.98) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($21.76) to GBX 1,680 ($21.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.15) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

SN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,194.50 ($15.57). 1,947,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,234.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,260.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($15.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($20.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £10.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

