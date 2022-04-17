Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,741.67 ($22.70).
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.80) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.55) target price on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.76) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.
In other Smiths Group news, insider George Buckley bought 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($20.60) per share, with a total value of £12,505.71 ($16,296.21).
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 12.30 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is 0.12%.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
