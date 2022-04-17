Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Up 42.1% in March

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Smiths Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,115. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Smiths Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.1477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMGZY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smiths Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.59) to GBX 1,620 ($21.11) in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

