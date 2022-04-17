Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,728,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,964,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap One will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap One

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

