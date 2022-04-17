Societal CDMO (SCTL) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Societal CDMO to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Societal CDMO and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societal CDMO -15.15% -56.66% -11.14% Societal CDMO Competitors -4,347.25% -115.31% -11.42%

62.3% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Societal CDMO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Societal CDMO and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Societal CDMO $75.36 million -$11.37 million -5.00 Societal CDMO Competitors $1.83 billion $238.35 million -1.83

Societal CDMO’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Societal CDMO. Societal CDMO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Societal CDMO has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Societal CDMO’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Societal CDMO and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societal CDMO 0 0 0 0 N/A Societal CDMO Competitors 6057 20595 42970 856 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 98.05%. Given Societal CDMO’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Societal CDMO has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Societal CDMO beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Societal CDMO Company Profile (Get Rating)

Societal CDMO, Inc., a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Societal CDMO, Inc. in March 2022. Societal CDMO, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

