SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Update

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GIGE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,801. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares in the last quarter.

