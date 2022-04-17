Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWRY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €36.00 ($39.13) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$8.15 during trading on Friday. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.