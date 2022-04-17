SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $353.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $353.81.

SEDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,214 shares of company stock worth $11,633,666. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $300.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.24 and its 200-day moving average is $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.