Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

NYSE:DTC opened at $6.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

