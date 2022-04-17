SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.01 Million

Brokerages expect SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) to report $11.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SOPHiA GENETICS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.45 million and the lowest is $10.68 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will report full-year sales of $52.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.70 million to $52.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $74.68 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $77.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SOPHiA GENETICS.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA GENETICS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.57. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $121,099,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $32,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $14,418,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth about $7,889,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

