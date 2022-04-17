Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 168,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBC stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $101.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. Sound Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Sound Financial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 22.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

